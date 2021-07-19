Today In History – July 19th

1961 – TWA became the first airline to show in-flight movies. The first film shown was “By Love Possessed”.
1980 – The Moscow Olympics began, without dozens of countries…including the United States… boycotting the games because of the Soviet Union’s military intervention in Afghanistan.
1980 – Billy Joel earned his first gold record, with “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”. Philadelphia, and specifically 93.3 WMMR, was instrumental in Joel launching his career in the early 70’s.
1990 – Baseball’s Hit King, and former Phillie, Pete Rose was sentenced to 5 months in jail for tax evasion.

Birthday:
Queen Guitarist Brian May turns 74
Actor Anthony Edwards turns 59

