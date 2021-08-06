Today In History – August 6th

1960 – Philly’s own Chubby Checker performed “The Twist” on “The Dick Clark Show”, triggering a huge dance craze.
1963 – After moving here to Philly from Syracuse, the NBA’s Nationals were rechristened as The 76ers.
2009 – Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice.
2015 – “Hamilton” opened on Broadway.
2015 – Jon Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” for the last time.
Birthdays:
M. Night Shyamalan is 51
Geri Halliwell is 49
Soliel Moon Frye is 45
