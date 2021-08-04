Today In History – August 4th

1956 – Elvis Presley released “Hound Dog”. It was a cover of an earlier hit by Big Mama Thornton.

1958 – Billboard’s Hot 100 was published for the first time. Ricky Nelson’s “Poor Little Fool” was the #1 song.

1984 – Prince’s “Purple Rain” album made it to #1, and then stayed there for 24 weeks.

1996 – Former Phillies great Jim Bunning was inducted into The National Baseball Hall of Fame.

2005 – Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy announced their break up on Twitter.



Birthdays:

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is 40

NASCAR great Jeff Gordon is 50

Former President Barack Obama is 60

Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 66

Actor and Comedian Richard Belzer is 77



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction