Today In History – August 3rd

1900 – The Firestone Tire And Rubber Company was formed.

1921 – MLB Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis bans 8 Chicago White Sox players accused of throwing the 1919 World Series, even though they were acquitted in court.

1949 – The NBA was formed.

1971 – Paul McCartney announced the formation of his group “Wings”.

1974 – Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter quit Steely Dan and joined The Doobie Brothers.

1977 – Radio Shack introduced the TRS-80 Computer. Within weeks, thousands were ordered.

1987 – Def Leppard released their album “Hysteria”.

2018 – Camilla Cabello released “Havana”.



Birthdays:

Tony Bennett is 95

Martha Stewart is 80

Martin Sheen is 81

Tom Brady is 44

