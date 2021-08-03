1900 – The Firestone Tire And Rubber Company was formed.
1921 – MLB Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis bans 8 Chicago White Sox players accused of throwing the 1919 World Series, even though they were acquitted in court.
1949 – The NBA was formed.
1971 – Paul McCartney announced the formation of his group “Wings”.
1974 – Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter quit Steely Dan and joined The Doobie Brothers.
1977 – Radio Shack introduced the TRS-80 Computer. Within weeks, thousands were ordered.
1987 – Def Leppard released their album “Hysteria”.
2018 – Camilla Cabello released “Havana”.
Birthdays:
Tony Bennett is 95
Martha Stewart is 80
Martin Sheen is 81
Tom Brady is 44
Today In History – August 3rd
1900 – The Firestone Tire And Rubber Company was formed.