Today In History – August 2nd

1921 – 8 Chicago White Sox players were acquitted of throwing the 1919 World Series.

1962 – Singer Robert Zimmerman legally changed his name to Bob Dylan.

1979 – New York Yankees Catcher Thurman Munson died in a plane crash. He was practicing takeoffs and landings in his own plane near his Ohio home.

2000 – Texas Governor George W. Bush was nominated for President at the Republican National Convention, which was at The First Union Center (now Wells Fargo Center) here in Philadelphia.



Birthdays:

Director Kevin Smith is 51

Actress Mary Louise Parker is 57

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Victoria Jackson is 62

Actor Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster) is 68

