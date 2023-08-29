On Monday, The School District of Philadelphia rang in the new school year at Citizens Bank Park to celebrate students, faculty, and staff.

Former Phillie Mickey Morandini and The Phanatic caught the ceremonial first pitch thrown by students.

Speakers gave some words of encouragement and motivated students for the upcoming school year.

“Please know that we are all here to embrace and support you,” said Board of Education Member Sarah-Ashley Andrews. “I believe that every school year brings new opportunities for our students to connect with their teachers, classmates, and friends in a safe, welcoming space where they are encouraged to think, explore new interests, expand their knowledge, and reach their greatest potential.”

Some kids from the Police Athletic League (PAL) and other students spoke about how great it is to learn and play in the School District of Philadelphia’s community programs.