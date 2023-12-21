The official start of winter is tonight and that means it’s time to start preparing your grills for storage and withstanding harsh winter weather conditions.

First things first, make sure to give your grill a deep clean.

According to the Grill experts, “The BBQ Guys”, here is a guide to winterizing your grill:

Take out your grill grates and coat them with a light layer of cooking oil using either an oil spray, brush, or rag. The BBQ guys recommend using coconut oil, palm oil, and grapeseed oil. Put the grates back into your grill, and turn all your burners to high for about a minute or so to vaporize excess oil. Too much oil can attract insects and wild animals. Wrap your burners in plastic wrap or plastic bags if you aren’t planning to use your grill for several months. This process can help keep spiders and other insects from nesting inside the grill. Polish the exterior of your grill to give it an added layer of protection. Make sure to avoid the interior of the grill if your polish is not food-safe. If your grill has an electronic ignition system, remove the battery so the battery doesn’t corrode during the winter. Cover your grill with an appropriately sized cover. This is especially important if you plan on leaving your grill outside during the winter months. Store your grill in a covered or enclosed area, like a spacious shed or garage. If you do not have a garage or shed, keep your grill under a roof and away from the elements. Disconnect your propane tank and make sure the valve is shut off NEVER keep your propane tank indoors, you should always store your cylinder upright and in a well-ventilated space. Check the drawers and cabinets of your grill cart to make sure no food, herbs, or seasonings are left behind.

Now that you successfully winterized your grill, sit back and relax, and think about all those spring and summertime barbeques that are coming in the months ahead.