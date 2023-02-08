If you’re hosting a Superbowl party this Sunday, you’re probably going to be buying a lot of food, drinks, and party essentials.
Bonnie, the executive chef at Weavers Way co-op, joined us on the show this morning with tips on how to throw a sustainable Superbowl party, and cut down on waste.
Bonnie says, “Believe it or not, the Superbowl produces 40,000 pounds of carbon emissions”.
Sustainability tips:
- Cutdown on the amount of plastic you are using.
- Buy your items in bulk
- Change to a plant-based diet
- Make food yourself instead of ordering takeout
- Order growlers, instead of cases and bottles of beer
- Ask guests to bring them own takeout containers
Weavers way is one of the only grocery stores/ co-ops in the area that offers sustainable catering. For a refundable deposit, Weaver’s way lets you borrow one of their trays. Instead of arranging your food on a large plastic tray, Weavers way will put your food items on a tray, which you then return at a later time.
