If you’re hosting a Superbowl party this Sunday, you’re probably going to be buying a lot of food, drinks, and party essentials.

Bonnie, the executive chef at Weavers Way co-op, joined us on the show this morning with tips on how to throw a sustainable Superbowl party, and cut down on waste.

Bonnie says, “Believe it or not, the Superbowl produces 40,000 pounds of carbon emissions”.

Sustainability tips:

  • Cutdown on the amount of plastic you are using.
  • Buy your items in bulk
  • Change to a plant-based diet
  • Make food yourself instead of ordering takeout
  • Order growlers, instead of cases and bottles of beer
  • Ask guests to bring them own takeout containers

Weavers way is one of the only grocery stores/ co-ops in the area that offers sustainable catering. For a refundable deposit, Weaver’s way lets you borrow one of their trays. Instead of arranging your food on a large plastic tray, Weavers way will put your food items on a tray, which you then return at a later time.

