If you’re hosting a Superbowl party this Sunday, you’re probably going to be buying a lot of food, drinks, and party essentials.

Bonnie, the executive chef at Weavers Way co-op, joined us on the show this morning with tips on how to throw a sustainable Superbowl party, and cut down on waste.

Bonnie says, “Believe it or not, the Superbowl produces 40,000 pounds of carbon emissions”.

Sustainability tips:

Cutdown on the amount of plastic you are using.

Buy your items in bulk

Change to a plant-based diet

Make food yourself instead of ordering takeout

Order growlers, instead of cases and bottles of beer

Ask guests to bring them own takeout containers

Weavers way is one of the only grocery stores/ co-ops in the area that offers sustainable catering. For a refundable deposit, Weaver’s way lets you borrow one of their trays. Instead of arranging your food on a large plastic tray, Weavers way will put your food items on a tray, which you then return at a later time.

