As the temperatures continue to rise, the City of Philadelphia has out some precautionary measures in place by issuing a Heat Health Emergency declaration in Philadelphia.

Officials urge everyone to stay indoors when possible, and to utilize air conditioning/ cooling centers, and to drink plenty of liquids. This heat health emergency will stay in place until 8 p.m. on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to start dropping into the 80’s.

The Health Departments recommends the following tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Use air conditioners. If necessary, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

If using a fan, be sure to open windows to release trapped hot air.

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water, to prevent dehydration. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. The City’s tap water is high quality, meeting all state and federal quality standards. Residents don’t need to go out to buy bottled water and can rely on their home tap to ensure they are drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated.

Never leave older people, children, or pets alone in cars.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid, as much as possible, working or playing in the hot sun or other hot areas, especially during the sun’s peak hours of 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above). Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.

Those without air conditioning in their home can visit the city’s free library locations and Philly Parks & Rec locations, which are being used as cooling centers.

Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Parks & Rec locatipns will be open from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Free Library Cooling Center locations:

Cecil B. Moore Library 2320 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

Charles Santore Library 932 S. 7th Street 19147

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway 19143

Fumo Family Library 2437 South Broad Street 19148

Haverford Library 5543 Haverford Avenue 19139

Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library 68 W. Chelten Avenue 19144

Lillian Marrero Library 601 W. Lehigh Avenue 19133

Logan Library 1333 Wagner Avenue 19141

Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library 125 S. 52nd Street 19139

Nicetown-Tioga Library 3720 North Broad Street 19140

Northeast Regional Library 2228 Cottman Avenue 19149

Oak Lane Library 6614 N. 12th Street 19126

Widener Library 2808 W. Lehigh Avenue 19132



Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Cooling Center Locations:

East Passyunk Community Recreation Center 1025 Mifflin Street 19148

Barry 1800 Johnston Street 19145

Smith 2100 South 26th Street 19145

Christy 738 South 55th Street 19143

Sayre 5835 Spruce Street 19139

West Mill Creek 5100 Parrish Street 19139 8th & Diamond Playground 800 Diamond Street 19122

Penrose 1101 West Susquehanna Avenue 19122

Dendy 1555 North 10th Street 19122

MLK 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

Mander 2140 North 33rd Street 19121

Nelson 2500 North 3rd Street 19133

Waterloo 2501 North Howard Street 19133

Scanlon 1099 East Venango Street 19134

Pleasant 6757 Chew Avenue 19119

Lonnie Young 1100 East Chelten Avenue 19138

Stenton Park 4600 North 16th Street 19140

Francis Myers 5801 Kingsessing Avenue 19143

McCreesh Playground 6744 Regent Street 19142

