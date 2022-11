While the holidays are a happy and exciting time, they can also be very stressful. Motivational speaker and author, Lisa Bien joined us on the show with her tips on how to stay happy through the holidays.

Her tips are:

Keep expectations manageable/ don’t try to make this the “best holiday ever” Have a game plan, and communicate with everyone Learn how to say no to protect your energy Get outside as much as possible

You can find more tips and information on LisaBien.