Today is National Recycling Day and while it’s important to recycle each and every day, today is a great day to think about the items you are throwing into the trash and if there are ways you can reuse them.

We brought in Danielle Ruttenberg, Co-Founder of Remark Glass in South Philadelphia, to give us some ideas about recycling glass and making new glassware out of it.

Remark Glass and its nonprofit, Bottle Underground, focuses on creating new products out of recycled glassware for their mission of a more zero-waste world.

They are located inside the Bok Building at 1901 S 9th St B08, Philadelphia, PA 19148

You can find more information about Remark Glass and purchase some of their upcycled products, here.