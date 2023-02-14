Valentine’s day is here and one of the most gifted items of the day is of course… Flowers!

But how do you make them last beyond just the week of Valentine’s day?

PHL17’s Alex Butler spoke to Barbara at Valley Forge Flowers to get some expert tips on how to keep your flowers blooming and beautiful.

The secret? Sugar, Lemon juice, and most shockingly of all… bleach!

Barbara’s expert tips:

Give your flowers a fresh trim before putting them in a vase

Change the water in the vase on day 2

Add a squeeze of lemon juice, a little bit of sugar, and a tiny splash of bleach into the vase

Roses too expensive or has your store already ran out?

Lilies, daises, are tulips are great replacements or additions into your bouquet.

Visit Valley Forge Flowers for all your flower needs, today or any day!

They are still taking flower orders!