Today is the 4th of July and with that comes fireworks, cookouts, and lots of fun. While all of those events are exciting for humans to be a part of and watch, it’s important to remember your pets and keeping those furry friends comfortable and safe.

Dr. Amber Karwacki of Heart + Paw joined us on the show to share her top tips for keeping pets safe this Independence Day.

Keep an Eye on the Grill – With July comes BBQ season, so it is important to know what foods are safe for your pets and what foods to keep out of reach from your furry friends. Some foods that your dog can eat off the grill are plain, cooked, lean burgers, plain grilled vegetables such as sweet potatoes, and plain grilled fish. Some common BBQ foods to avoid are corn on the cob, onions, and avocado. Be mindful of your pet around the grill, they may try to jump up to get food which could cause a burn. Also watch for any grease drippings that they may lick up which could cause an upset stomach or pancreatitis.

Prepare for Fireworks – Fireworks are a fun part of summer, especially on the 4th of July, but fireworks can be scary to our pets, and can add increased anxiety. The most obvious way to make sure that your pets feel safe is to not take them anywhere that there might be fireworks, and to keep your pet inside on the evening of the 4th. If your dog takes anxiety medication, make sure to get their medication in advance from your veterinarian. Sometimes supplies can run out if everyone comes in for the same medication all at once. You don’t want your pet to go without their medication during a stressful time for them.

Beat the Heat – With temperatures increasing and more time being spent outside, it is important to be mindful of the hot ground on your pet’s paws. To ensure that the ground is safe for walking, go to the area where you plan to walk with your dog and place your bare skin onto the ground for 10 seconds. If you cannot keep your hand or foot there, or it feels very hot, then it is too hot for your dog’s paws. Be very mindful if you have a brachycephalic breed (i.e. pug, French bulldog, Boston Terrier) as they do not do as well in the heat and should only be out for very short trips on hot days.

Microchip your Pet – Sometimes the grass seems greener on the other side, and our pets take off for an adventure! Microchipping your pet can help you find them quicker as vet offices and animal shelters scan incoming pets for a microchip to contact the owners. Many vet offices have microchipping events where you can receive the same services at a discounted rate. If your pet is already microchipped, it’s always a good idea to ensure your contact information is up to date and accurate.

Hydration is Key – Keeping our pets hydrated is a simple habit that can be forgotten for many of us. Most pets don’t get enough water, especially during the extreme temperatures that are creeping in. It is important to keep fresh cool water available to your pets at all times so they are able to drink the proper amount. Each time you reach for water on a hot day to keep yourself hydrated, don’t forget your pet!

