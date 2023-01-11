Now that the New Year is in full swing, it’s time to get rid of the old items that are cluttering up your space, and get organized.

Interior designer and home organizer, Sean Kelly, joined us on the show to give us some tips on organizing your space and creating a system that works for you.

Organizing can be intimidating, especially if you have a lot of stuff.. Sean recommends starting with just one room and then working your way through each room in the house.

Expert tips from Sean:

Empty out the contents first. Literally take everything out and start fresh.

Separate and categorize all your items.

Purge what you don’t want any more or what doesn’t make sense.

Everything should have a home. You should always have a good idea of your inventory and where it is.

Sleeve/Color/Pattern for shirts. When organizing in the closet go by sleeve first, the color coordinate all the plain items, put all pattern clothing at the end.

Do what makes sense for you! Everyone is going to have their own unique system. You don’t want to just make something work for a week and then it goes back to the way it was. Take time throughout this process and don’t rush it. You are setting yourself up for an easier lifestyle.

