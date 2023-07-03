The 4th of July Holiday is here and that means many of us are going on vacation or just taking a short break from work. While those vacations might seem they are enough of a break on their own, disconnecting from social media while you are away can have enormous benefits.

Licensed Psychologist Jamie Zuckerman joins us on the show to talk about the benefits of disconnecting from social media during vacation.

Tips to disconnect:

Pick two, 5 min time slots, per day to do phone checking. Once in the AM and once in the evening – except right before bed is ideal. This significantly reduces “mindless scrolling” and forces you to be more present focused. Delete social media apps from your phone while away. This won’t delete your accounts, but it makes them way less accessible. Set boundaries with those who may contact you by: a) setting your away message on emails with a specific date you will return all emails, b) set phone on DND, Make your phone less accessible: a) Leave your phone in another room b) run your battery life out (assuming it is safe to do so and someone else has access to a phone) c) have someone else hold your phone for you. This again makes it less accessible for mindless scrolling.

