It’s back to school season and while buying school supplies, packing, and getting ready for classes is a daunting enough of a task as is, lots of college students are faced with moving into a new dorm or apartment and organizing a brand new space.

Expert organizer, stylist, and interior designer, Sean Kelly, joins us on the show with his expert advice.

Sean’s tips:

Make it unique and special to you.

Buy prints on Etsy and put them in frames from Amazon. This can help you save a ton of money and fill some empty space on your walls.

Find something that stands out to you and then base your room decor around that. Example: If you love a specific artist, hang an album cover and then base your décor colors off of that album color.

Stay neutral with your comforter then add patterns in with accent pillows and blankets.

Add a faux plant for a pop of color and to bring some liveliness to the room.

Make lists and plan everything out. Check your school’s suggested move-in list and then go to the store with a plan of what items you need to buy.

Use putty to hang light weight frames on the wall.

Get a rug! Usually a 5 x 7 is ideal for standard dorms and it will make it feel more “Homey” and bring you warmth in the colder months.

You can find more tips and information about Sean on his Instagram, or HERE.