February is American Heart Health Month, and according to the American Heart Association, ‘heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year’.

According to a Proclamation by the White House, Cardiovascular heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly 700,000 lives a year.

The American Heart Association and Penn Medicine say that primary prevention starts with going to the doctor, staying up to date on recommended screenings, and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

PHL17 will be talking with Dr. Nosheen Reza, Director of Penn Medicine Women`s Cardiovascular Center, about heart health tips for women, and ways that women can present differently for heart attack. Tune in at 8:30 a.m. to see the live interview.

Penn Medicine says, your level of fitness directly correlates to your cardiovascular risk. Those that are fit, are more likely to survive a heart attack. Penn Medicine recommends 30-150 minutes of exercise each day.

Heart health tips:

Monitor stress and cortisol levels

Limit excessive alcohol intake

Stop smoking

Eat a balanced, healthy diet, low in sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat.

Do 30-150 minutes of physical activity

Get 7-8 hours of sleep

Take prescribed medicine

Make regular doctors appointments

Get you family history and know your risk

You can find more information about Penn Medicine here.