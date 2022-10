To make your “Howl-o-ween” extra special this year some adorable four legged friends joined us on the show to show off their spooky attire. Kim Astringer, founder of Tiny Paws Rescue told us all about Mr. Pickles and Wolfie and what the adoption process looks like. Both pups are currently available, and interested applicants can find out more information on Tiny Paws Rescue.

