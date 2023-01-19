If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles.

The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!

Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be Philly’s first and only football themed fan pop-up bar!

Opening tonight, ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, will give you a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates all things Philadelphia and sports!

The bar will feature themed cocktails such as ‘Hurts So Good’, Philly Especial, and many more that celebrate Philly Sports, their players, and other iconic Philadelphia memories.

Fans will be able to find giant tv’s throughout the bar to watch the big game this Sunday.

Owner of Craft Concepts Group Teddy Sourias said, “Tinsel Takes Flight is a whole new direction for Philadelphia’s premiere pop-up bar,” “We are known as the city’s number one pop-up bar for Halloween and for Christmas, and we wanted to challenge ourselves, transition and try out something new. Our team is full of die-hard Philly fans who want to celebrate this historic season for Philly sports. We tapped our new lead designers from our holiday installations and created something that we hope will be a true touchdown for our city.”

‘Tinsel Takes Flight’ will be open Monday to Friday 4:00pm to Midnight, and Saturday and Sunday Noon to 2:00am.

A $5 cover free will be charged starting at 8 p.m. on weekends.

Sourias added, “There’s never been a better time to be a Philly sports fan and we want to celebrate that energy and excitement. We want to bring the best sports fans in the world together in one place to support our city.”

For more information on ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, click here.