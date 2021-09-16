TIME 100: Magazine Names 2021’s Most Influential People

Time magazine has released its annual list naming the top 100 most influential people. Some notable names include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, and Kane Brown.

Kate Winslet was named to Time Magazine’s list of “The 100 Most Influential People of 2021” for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of suburban Philly detective Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown.

Many other scientists, politicians, climate leaders and artists have also been named in the prominent list. More than half of the people named are women.

Every year, the magazine releases a list of people recognized for changing the world. The list is narrowed exclusively by Time editor.