Tik Tok sensation Crumbl Cookies opens first store in Pa

Cookie chain Crumbl Cookies has opened it’s doors at its first-ever Pennsylvania location. The sweet treat originally gained explosive social media attention on Tik Tok.

The newest Crumbl Cookies store will be located at the Baederwood Shoppes on the Fairway in Jenkintown. Crumbl Cookies is the fastest growing cookie company in the U.S.

The company features a menu boasting more than 120 unique, rotating flavors for customers to enjoy on a weekly basis.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check it out!