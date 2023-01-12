Get ready for beignets and bayou’s because Tiana’s palace is coming to Disneyland this year!

Tiana’s Palace will be a reimagined version of the old French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square in Disneyland.

The plans were originally unveiled at the D23 Expo, where Disney shared the news that more of Tiana’s stories will be incorporated into the park. Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new retail shop that Tiana opened with her mother, Eudora, in the movie has already opened, and Tiana’s Bayou adventure attraction park is set to open in 2024.

Disney Parks Blog

Although this is just a rendering of the prosed restaurant, Tiana’s Palace will feature peach-colored walls, fancy green wrought-iron balconies, elegant fixtures, and all things Tiana. Disney promised, “The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.”

This will not be a character dining experience, but Tiana will be available at locations through New Orleans Square.

The menu promises to explore seasonal flavors, and offer those oh so important New Orleans classics. “Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of”, said Disney

The French Market Restaurant will be closed starting February 17th, 2023 and will reopen as a newly reimagined Tiana’s Palace later this year.

