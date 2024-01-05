If you’re planning to throw away your Christmas tree, wait!

Instead of your tree ending up in a landfill, a group of adorable goats in Philadelphia can use them as a snack.

The Philadelphia Goat Project is hosting a few events where you can bring your Christmas tree and feed it to some goats. The Christmas Tree-Cycling events will be held on January 6th, January 13, and January 20.

All you have to do is bring your Christmas tree, donate $20, and enjoy all the cuteness!

Your $20 donation will give you access to free hot chocolate, smores, cozy firepits, and most importantly cuddles with the goats!

Don’t have a tree to donate? Don’t worry! You can still come and visit the adorable goats without bringing a tree.

You can find more information about the Philly Goat Project, here.