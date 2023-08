Two women and one man are in stable condition after a triple shooting in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old woman was shot one time, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and a 32-year-old man was shot once.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Pike Street where no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.