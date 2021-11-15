Three separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other leaves 2 men dead

Philadelphia (WPHL) – Police responded to three separate shootings on Sunday night within 30 minutes. Two men were killed and one man is in stable condition after being shot six times.

A 29-year-old male was shot six times on Bambrey Street and Allegheny Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was shot 2 times in the back of his neck, 2 times in the right arm, once in the chest and right leg.

The male was rushed to Temple hospital where he is in stable condition.

Moments later around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m., according to police.

Less than a half hour later an unidentified man was inside a deli along the 2100 block of South Broad street at 8:21 p.m. when a gunman sent multiple shots throughout the unidentified man body, police say.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene at 8:26 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in none of the three shooting incidents.

