Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in South Philadelphia.

Three men, aged 38-year-old, 35-year-old, and 34-year-old were shot on 7th And Oregon Avenue at 8:49 p.m.

The men suffered from gunshot wounds to the shoulder, back, arm, hand, and face. The victims were all transported to Jefferson University Hospital where they are in Stable Condition.

Police have recovered the weapon but no arrest has been made.