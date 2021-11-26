Three furry friends with a gift need a new home

Meet Ali, Carl, and Joleen, three kittens who are about 6 months old. All three kittens are FeLV positive, this means that they can only live with other cats.

Feline leukemia virus (FeLV) is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting between 2 and 3% of all cats in the United States, according to Cornell University. Infection rates are significantly higher (up to 30%) in cats that are ill or otherwise at high risk.

If you are interested in adopting a kitten please visit Morris Animal Refuge. Adoptions are same-day, first-come-first-served.