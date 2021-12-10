It’s a tradition for lots of family each holiday season: a photo with Santa Claus. Santa and ‘his helpers’ make visits to countless malls and attractions leading up to Christmas Day, but there’s one photography studio in Delaware County that has thousands of families returning each year.

Danielle Foster, owner of Danielle Foster Photography in Havertown, takes photos of thousands of children each year from inside her studios along West Chester Pike. Thousands, as in, 12,000 to 15,000 kids each holiday season.

What sets Foster’s Santa experience apart from others are the options she offers to her customers. There’s several of ‘Santa’s Helpers’ to choose from. “We have Santa and seven of his helpers. They come from all walks of life. So, people can decide who they want to see that fits their needs. They have an array of different experiences and looks, specialties in different needs of every children that come in,” Foster says.

Heather Grasso and her family returned this year for the eighth year in a row. Grasso’s son, Matthew, communicates with an electronic device, as well as sign language. They take their photo with a “Santa’s Helper” that specializes in interacting with those who have special needs. “The whole experience is magical,” Grasso says. “The personal attention you get coming here especially when you have a child with special needs, it’s important that they take the time to understand his disability and work to communicate with him.”

Despite the thousands of children that file through, and tens of thousands of photos taken each holiday season, Foster says each photo session is special. “I cry daily watching children come in and believe in the magic Santa brings.”

Foster’s holiday photos with Santa are already sold out for the 2021 season, but it will soon be opening up slots to book a photo with the Easter Bunny.

My social is Twitter @JENNIFERPHL17

Instagram @jenlewishallphl17

Facebook Jennifer Lewis-Hall