When you’re doing your holiday shopping it’s important to remember that not all gifts have to be big. Fashion and Lifestyle expert, Margo Burr joined us to tell us about this season’s trending stocking stuffers.

Happy Lollidays Gift Box: Gift box filled with holiday decadent candies

Mini Diffuser + Cheese Board set: This mini diffuser set will keep your home smelling like the holidays for up to 8 weeks. The cheese board is perfect for anyone who loves to host gatherings.

No Show Socks: Perfect for boots and winter shoes

The Original Buddha Board: The perfect gift for someone who loves to relax and be “zen”

