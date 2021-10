In Little Rock, Arkansas, there is one school that is known for familiar faces. They have 9 sets of twins all in the same building. The school’s principal says he has never seen so many sets of twins at one time in his 13-years as an educator. But that principal will be seeing one more set of twins soon. His wife is expecting. You guessed it, she is pregnant with twin boys due in March.

