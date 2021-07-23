This retro-style hotel is the perfect place to stay and relax in North Wildwood

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

Our Khiree Stewart got to check out The Shore House in North Wildwood. It’s a retro and nature-inspired hotel. Its newest building recently opened and offers a swim club. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story