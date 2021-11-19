This restaurant wants to bring a “WOW” to your taste buds this Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving day is approaching pretty fast and you need to ask yourself if you really want to cook this year. Are you seriously about go to Walmart and Acme? Do you really want to deal with the long lines, sold out items, and security checking your receipt to make sure you swipe your turkey?

Bistro on the Mall, located in the Germantown section of Philadelphia has everything you need for you and your family this Thanksgiving Day.

Owners Kiya McNeil and Eric Bonaparte opened Bistro on the Mall on August 14th, 2020. They both have been in the food industry for years.

Eric Bonaparte on the left and Kiya McNeil on the right.

While most businesses were closing down during the pandemic McNeil saw this as an oppurtunity to take the next step in her life goals.

” A family friend had a building not being used because of the pandemic. They were never able to open so I decided to open my business taking a big chance and the rest was history, said McNeil.”

Their has been only great reviews from the neighbors in the area. Many say they love the food and the prices are even better.

Bistro on the Mall will be selling a Thanksgiving Day meal that can feed four to six people for only $99. The meal will include 10-12lb Fried Cajun Turkey, Mac n Cheese, Sautéed Green Beans or Cabbage, Dinner rolls or Cornbread, and a 6” Sweet Potato Pie.

You must place your order by Saturday, November 20th, 2021 and then you can pick up your meal on Wednesday, November 24th.

Place your order now by calling (267)-278-3271.