This Philadelphia bakery is arguably the best in town

The Night Kitchen bakery has been a Philadelphia cornerstone of artisan baked goods for 40 years. They are known for moist cakes, “Best of Philly” brownies, and sinful sticky buns. Each recipe is handcrafted with love.

Today you will get to see how the bakers at The Night Kitchen make their delicious treats. Christmas time is coming and why not go in to get custom Santa cookies from scratch.

The bakery is located in Chestnut Hill and you can place an order for a specialty item on their website. You can also go in if you just want to purchase something already made.

Amy Beth Edelman, Chef/Owner has over 30 years of experience as a chef. Her interest in cooking began during restaurant work in high school and her passion for food began at birth. Her enthusiasm for creating and appreciating well-prepared food sent her to culinary school.

She attended the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, New York. Immediately after graduation in 1988, she worked at the CIA as a fellowship. She has worked as a pastry cook and chef at the five-star Boca Raton Resort and Club in Florida, The Intercontinental Hotel in New York City and at EuroDisney in France.