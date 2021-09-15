This new Philly restaurant uses a questionnaire to customize your menu

Ancient Spirits and Grille in Center City will hold its grand opening on Friday as America’s first Ayurvedic herbal restaurant and cocktail lounge.

The menu is focused on organic dishes and wellness. Guests use their phones to fill out a survey for an instant customized menu for your body type.

The restaurant features five dining rooms, two bars, 7,000 square feet, and comes complete with a 50 foot tall green-style wall that wraps from the first floor to the third, with its own special private date night table and mini-dining room 15+ feet off the ground.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out!