This New Jersey field hockey player just broke a national record

Eastern High School’s Ryleigh Heck just broke a national record!

Heck scored 125 goals this past season setting the national single-season record. It happened during a nail-biting game where her team also clinched the Tournament of Champions title.

“It definitely meant a lot since we were down 3-0 first half and we made our way back in the last two minutes so I mean coming out with a win is just definitely the best feeling,” said Ryleigh.

Heck wrapped up her high school field hockey career with 323 goals. She is going on to play at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.