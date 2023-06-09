Did you know June 9th is National Meal Prep Day?

Performance Meal Prep joined us in the PHL17 kitchen with meal prepping tips and tricks.

“We take the thought out of meal prepping. We do it for you. We provide you a protein, a starch and a vegetable. We do it on a weekly basis, no subscription and our menu is biweekly rotating,” said Eve Tenenbaum, Operations Manager.

If you want to try to meal prep on your own, Eve suggests starting off easy.

“I would pick two proteins, two starches, maybe a veggie or two and then rotate them out. You just don’t want to get bored throughout the week eating the same exact meal every single day.”