This ladybug look alike can be very harmful for you and your pets

Have you notice a swarm of multicolored ladybugs on your home? Well those ladybugs are actually called Asian Lady Beetles and they are very harmful for you and your pets.

Due to late fall warmth the lady beetles are swarming in large numbers across the Mid-Atlantic. Some Philadelphians already express they seen the lady beetle in their home via Twitter. Unlike the ladybug the lady beetle likes to find there way into your home, according to The University of Kentucky Emetology.

“The lady beetle can be nuisance when they fly to buildings in search of overwintering sites and end up indoors. Once inside they crawl about on windows, walls, attics, etc., often emitting a noxious odor and yellowish staining fluid before dying”, said The University of Kentucky Emetology.

Some can bite hard enough to break human skin, causing minor, short-lived discomfort. These bites happen when the beetles are searching for moisture or food.

They can secrete a strong-smelling yellowish liquid from the joints of their legs. This liquid can stain light colored surfaces. Exposure to dead lady beetles in buildings can cause allergic reactions in some people.

Lady bug vs lady beetle, so similar yet different effects on our native Maryland ecosystem! 🐞



Left- Lady bugs eat aphids and other garden pests.

Right- Lady beetles can use homes and be harmful to dogs.



Image Credit Ashley Cobaugh#SierraClubMD #SierraClub #MarylandLife pic.twitter.com/tzidQCAT0C — Maryland Sierra Club (@sierraclubmd) April 14, 2021

The lady beetle are severely worse for pets, specially dogs since they like to attack. When attacked, Asian lady beetles release body fluids (called hemolymph) containing stinky and poisonous chemicals, according to PetMD.

“Hemolymph is corrosive, and can cause chemical burns to the mouth and/or gastrointestinal tract. It also has a strong repellent odor and foul taste,” says Dr. Elizabeth Doll, a veterinarian with WVRC Emergency and Specialty Pet Care in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

If you dog decides to eat one the lady beetle can embed in their mouth and can cause chemicals burns. Possible side effects after ingesting large quantities of beetles include reduced appetite, vomiting, diarrhea that may be bloody, and lethargy. If any of these signs are present PetMD suggest you call your vet for an immediate evaluation.

University of Minnesota Extension gave a detailed list on how to protect your homes from lady beetles.

Check the outside of your home for spaces and cracks that may allow insects easy entry.

Lady beetles can fit through openings as small as 1/8 inch in size.

Make any necessary repairs by the end of September.

Seal cracks and spaces around doors, windows and fascia boards. Check for gaps and cracks where different materials meet, such as brick and wood siding. Seal cracks with caulk, such as silicone, elastomeric latex or silicone/acrylic.

Seal areas where cable TV wires, phone lines, and other utility wires and pipes, outdoor facets, dryer vents and similar objects enter buildings.

Seal with caulk or, for larger spaces, use polyurethane expandable spray foam, steel wool, copper mesh or another appropriate sealant.

Repair or replace damaged window and door screens.

Repair or replace damaged screens in roof and soffit vents, and in bathroom and kitchen fans.

Install door sweeps or thresholds to all exterior entry doors. Install a rubber seal along the bottom of garage doors.

This will not eliminate all lady beetles but it will reduce the number entering buildings.

Contact Doc Louallen: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: @louallendoc