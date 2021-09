Margate, New Jersey will hold its Fall Funfest on Saturday and Sunday (September 25th & 26th). This is the 20th anniversary of the event!

Thousands of visitors regularly attend Margate’s Fall Funfest to enjoy over 100 booths, activities, live music, beer gardens, and more. The city says it is a true celebration of the season.

People who attend the event will also enjoy the beautiful bayfront and New Promenade, and the friendly spirit of the people of Margate!

