Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Major Crimes Auto Squad is searching for two men who stole an auto part from an unattended car in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 23, 2022 at the 200 block of Tasker Street.

Police say two men in all black clothing parked a white Hyundai Sonata across the street from a Gray Honda Civic. The men pulled out a hydraulic jack and a cordless Sawzall from the Sonata trunk, police say.

The suspects used the hydraulic jack to lift the Civic and the Sawzall to cut the Catalytic Converter from the car, police say.

According to police, the men drove off in the Sonata.

Police urge the public to contact the Major Crimes Auto Squad 215-685-9130/9133 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.