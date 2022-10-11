PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- If a Flyers or Sixers game is in your future at the Wells Fargo Center, there’s some new menu items you can chow down on while watching the game.

Aramark, the food and beverage provide behind several arenas around the country, has released a list of new dishes that will be popping up at sporting venues.

In Philadelphia, it’s unveiled Cheetos ‘n’ Waffle. The company describes the dish as “CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT® breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a buttermilk bubble waffle and topped with buttermilk ranch dressing.” They’ll be available in Section 107.

If Cheetos and waffles aren’t your thing, maybe a Philly cheesesteak is. Aramark is putting a healthier twist on the classic Philadelphia sandwich. The Za’atar Cauliflower Cheesesteak is a “Za’atar spiced cauliflower steak topped with caramelized and harissa cheese wiz.” You can pick one up in Section 110 of the Wells Fargo Center.