The Holiday season is here and it’s a great time to celebrate together with your family and friends or just cuddle up on the couch and watch your favorite Christmas movies.

According to a new study by CSGOLuck, people in the Delaware Valley have similar tastes when it comes to choosing to watch a Christmas movie.

Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas movies:

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Holiday (2006)

Elf (2003)

Little Women (2019)

Bad Santa (2003)

New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movies:

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Holiday (2006)

Elf (2003)

Bad Santa (2003)

Little Women (2019)

Delaware’s favorite Christmas movies:

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Holiday (2006)

Elf (2003)

Bad Santa (2003)

Little Women (2019)

and to no one’s surprise based on the research for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, America’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies are:

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Holiday (2006)

Elf (2003)

Bad Santa (2003)

Little Women (2019)

Other movies on America’s Top 20 list included:

Scrooged (1988)

The Night Before (2015)

Fred Claus (2007)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Last Holiday (2006)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Family Man (2000)

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Serendipity (2001)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Do you agree? Let us know on social media!