The Holiday season is here and it’s a great time to celebrate together with your family and friends or just cuddle up on the couch and watch your favorite Christmas movies.
According to a new study by CSGOLuck, people in the Delaware Valley have similar tastes when it comes to choosing to watch a Christmas movie.
Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas movies:
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Elf (2003)
- Little Women (2019)
- Bad Santa (2003)
New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movies:
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Elf (2003)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Little Women (2019)
Delaware’s favorite Christmas movies:
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Elf (2003)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Little Women (2019)
and to no one’s surprise based on the research for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, America’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies are:
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Elf (2003)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Little Women (2019)
Other movies on America’s Top 20 list included:
- Scrooged (1988)
- The Night Before (2015)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- Jack Frost (1998)
- The Family Man (2000)
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
- Holiday Inn (1942)
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Little Women (1994)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)
