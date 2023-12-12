The Holiday season is here and it’s a great time to celebrate together with your family and friends or just cuddle up on the couch and watch your favorite Christmas movies.

According to a new study by CSGOLuck, people in the Delaware Valley have similar tastes when it comes to choosing to watch a Christmas movie.

Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas movies:

  • It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • Elf (2003)
  • Little Women (2019)
  • Bad Santa (2003)

New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movies:

  • It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • Elf (2003)
  • Bad Santa (2003)
  • Little Women (2019)

Delaware’s favorite Christmas movies:

  • It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • Elf (2003)
  • Bad Santa (2003)
  • Little Women (2019)

and to no one’s surprise based on the research for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, America’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies are:

  • It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • Elf (2003)
  • Bad Santa (2003)
  • Little Women (2019)

Other movies on America’s Top 20 list included:

  • Scrooged (1988)
  • The Night Before (2015)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Arthur Christmas (2011)
  • Last Holiday (2006)
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
  • Jack Frost (1998)
  • The Family Man (2000)
  • Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
  • Holiday Inn (1942)
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
  • Little Women (1994)
  • Serendipity (2001)
  • Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Do you agree? Let us know on social media!