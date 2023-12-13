The year is almost over and that means it’s time for Google to release its popular ‘Local Year in Search for 2023‘ data.

PHL17 has compiled a list of the most popular Google searches throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

If you spent time watching TV shows this past year, here are the most popular TV Show searches:

The Last Of Us The Golden Bachelor The Night Agent Daisy Jones & the Six Shrinking

If you spent time at this year’s top concerts, here are the most popular concert tour searches:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour It’s All a Blur Tour SOS Tour Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour

If you were a big sports fan this year, here are the top searches for sporting events in 2023:

KSI vs Tommy Fury Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder Nashville vs Inter Miami LSU vs Florida Baseball PSG vs Al Nassr

If you wanted to spend time outside the house, here are some of the top “near me” searches:

Air quality near me Pawn shop near me Plasma donation near me Batting cages near me Aquarium near me

And ending the list with a grand slam, Philadelphia was the only place in the U.S. to have “Batting Cages Near Me” as a top trending search. So batter up folks!

Did you make any of these Google Searches this year? Let us know on social media!