If you’ve ever wanted something to be a pretzel, this Philly Pretzel Factory can do it!

Starting as just a regular Philly Pretzel Factory Franchise store, the owners decided to make the store stand out by making handmade over-the-top pretzels.

They can make everything from your favorite Philly Sports player to a Disney princess, and so much more.

You can place an order for the Langhorne Philly Pretzel Factory store here.