There’s a new Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream… so we gave it a try

When you think ice cream, a sweet cool treat usually comes to mind. But the latest creation from Marble Slab Creamery is adding some heat to that icy treat.

The chain has released a limited edition Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream. It combines the chain’s sweet cream ice cream, then mixes in the spicy Cheetos creating a spicy and sweet combination. Marble Slab Creamery says participating locations will also offer a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos shake.

If you’re brave enough to try it you’ll need to act sooner rather than later. The limited edition treat will only be in stores until September 30th.

The PHL17 Morning News team in Philadelphia couldn’t pass up the chance to give the ice cream a try. Thanks to the Marble Slab Creamery/Maggie Moo’s in Exton, PA for providing the team with a taste. Watch the clip above to see their reaction.

Flaming hot Cheetos ice cream! Would you eat it?? pic.twitter.com/pzZFTDT7OZ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) August 6, 2021