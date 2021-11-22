Their will be a $50,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooter who killed a pregnant woman

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police say, their will be a reward of $50,000 to anyone who gives information on a shooter who killed a pregnant woman on Saturday, November 20th, 2021.

A pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in Northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot and killed her and her unborn child, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was hit in the head and stomach shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Lawncrest neighborhood, police said.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Her unborn child was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police said.