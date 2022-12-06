For the first time ever Oxford dictionary has let the public pick the Word of the year, and the voters decided on not just one word, but two.

With an overwhelming 300,000 votes the official 2022 word of the year is… “Goblin Mode”.

Oxford Languages says “Goblin Mode” is a ” slang term, often used in the expressions ‘in goblin mode’ or ‘to go goblin mode’ – is ‘a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’”

“Goblin Mode” first appeared on social media in 2009 and gained popularity during in February 2022 when Coronavirus lockdowns were being lifted, describing the mood of people who rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life’.

Since the nomination of the word, “Goblin mode” has gained attention on social media again and went viral.

Caspar Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages stated, “We were hoping the public would enjoy being brought into the process, but this level of engagement with the campaign caught us totally by surprise. The strength of the response highlights how important our vocabulary is to understanding who we are and processing what’s happening to the world around us. Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘Goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point. It’s a relief to acknowledge that we’re not always the idealized, curated selves that we’re encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds. This has been demonstrated by the dramatic rise of platforms like BeReal where users share images of their unedited selves, often capturing self-indulgent moments in goblin mode. People are embracing their inner goblin, and voters choosing ‘goblin mode’ as the Word of the Year tells us the concept is likely here to stay.”