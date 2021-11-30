The way you play games says a lot about you according to new study

The next time you play Monopoly, Scrabble or chess pay close attention to how your family or friends approach the game.

A new study found board games reveal how folks deal with struggles and conflicts in the real world.

The same goes for video games according to the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

The study found cultures engaged in conflicts with other cultures play more cooperative games.

But cultures that have frequent conflicts with their communities prefer competitive games.

In short, games mimic real world behavior.