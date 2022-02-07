New Jersey (WPHL)- Alyssa Sullivan visits George’s Place in Cape May Court House, New Jersey a family-owned fine dining restaurant that is sure to set the mood and satisfy your appetite this Valentine’s Day.

See how you can visit one of their four locations at kararestaurantgroup.com/georges/.

Local Cape May County Woman Turns Hobby Into a Successful Business. Sullivan stops into A Piece of Cake in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, a new cake shop that the town calls top-tier.

See more at apieceofcake11.com.