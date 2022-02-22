Philadelphia (WPHL)- PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall joins the Morning News show to talk about her new book The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose.

The book is about an adventurous and curious girl on the Caribbean Island of Anguilla who is faced with doing her chores and is distracted by a sly mongoose.

The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose – Bianca And The Anguilla Island Adventures ™ – is the story of an adventurous and curious girl named Bianca living on the beautiful Caribbean island of Anguilla in the British West Indies.

Bianca loves to play on the breathtakingly enchanting beaches with turquoise blue water where she can pick shells and wiggle her toes in the sand. She is faced with some decisions she has to make when doing her chores and keeping up with her responsibilities.

The very convincing sly mongoose makes it more difficult as he uses some of his classic tricks to distract her. Part folktale and part historical, the story takes the reader on some twists and turns and delightful sun-filled adventures as this young adventurer thinks about her choices and learns some important life lessons.

Based on the Lewis-Hall grandparents as children on the island and her love of Anguilla, The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose is a story filled with surprises and fun things to learn and experience.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall, author of The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose







About The Author

Network television journalist, news anchor, producer, motivational speaker, and author Jennifer Lewis-Hall has built an exceptional career in network and local television as well as multimedia with a focus on in-depth reporting and special programs raising awareness about many issues impacting our communities including education and literacy.

Her love of writing, books, and sharing empowering and positive information has led Lewis-Hall to write three books – the latest of which is this children’s book “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose – Bianca And The Anguilla Island Adventures ™.” She is also the author of books focusing on work, career, and family – “Life’s A Journey – Not A Sprint” and “Life Changes: Using The Power of Change To Transform Your Life.”

Jennifer is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism with a master’s degree and has a bachelor’s degree from Douglass College at Rutgers University in economics and finance.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall won a 2022 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters award for Outstanding Television Feature Story for her story – “Two Women On The Frontlines Of The Opioid Epidemic.” In recognition of her professional accomplishments, board service, and community involvement, this Emmy-nominated journalist has received numerous awards, including the Camden County Freedom Medal Award.

She has been inducted into the Rutgers African American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame. She has been honored by the Douglass Society at Rutgers University for outstanding achievement in journalism.