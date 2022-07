The Show Place Ice Cream Parlour is an exciting evening of Cabaret, Ice Cream and “Waitri” singing and dancing as you enjoy theatrically themed ice cream concoctions with names like The Sound Of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The Phantom of the Opera and many, many more. Entertained by a troupe of talented performer/ servers, an evening at Show Place is an experience on Long Beach Island since 1975 that you will never forget. For more info: https://www.surflight.org/showplace

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction